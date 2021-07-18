Alaska: Our 49th state offers breathtaking landscapes and friendly people

I've wanted to travel to Alaska for a very long time.
The impetus was primarily due to a TV comedy-drama that aired in the early to mid-90s called Northern Exposure.
I loved watching it because of the interesting characters, lovely scenery and a bull moose that ran down the center of town at the beginning of each episode.
Last month, I finally got the chance to travel to our amazing 49th state, and the breathtakingly beautiful country and the friendly people, much like the TV show, didn't disappoint.
I chose to travel by rail, through Vacations By Rail, instead of doing a cruise, and I'm happy I chose that route, which took me through the heart of south central Alaska and the Denali National Park, areas I pinpointed I wanted to see.
My Alaska seven-day trip began at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, where I flew to Anchorage by way of Alaska Airlines, a six-hour flight.
When I arrived in Anchorage, I called my hotel, Springhill Suites by Marriott, and was told a van would be sent to pick me up, even though it was only 4:30 a.m.
Minutes later a driver came to pick me up and whisk me to my hotel.
Despite the early morning hour, the driver, who told me he was from Hawaii and had moved to Alaska for a fishing job, was super cheery and greeted me with a smile as I glimpsed through the van windows the Chugach Mountains in the distance.
After a nap and complimentary breakfast, I was ready to take a walk around the city, which is home to nearly half the state's population.
The hotel manager suggested I try the Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria for lunch, as it was only a short walk away from the hotel.
I was told that there'd be at least a 30-minute wait to get seated, but it was an easy wait as fellow customers sat outside and were warmed by a fire pit and fueled by beers from the Broken Tooth Brewery.
Pizza, made from scratch and baked in a stone oven, is the restaurant's specialty, but other offerings include sandwiches, salads and soups.
Fine dining is also available for tourists in Anchorage for those wanting Alaskan salmon or seafood. Those restaurants include Altura Bistro, Bridge Seafood Restaurant, Crow's Nest and Fletcher's.
The next day I was scheduled to meet at the Anchorage Museum, in downtown Anchorage, to get aboard a coach bus that would transport me to Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge, at the foothills of Denali National Park.
The Anchorage Museum, the largest museum in the state, was the perfect start of my trip since its exhibits tell the story of Alaska and the North, a multifaceted story that wove together social, political, cultural, scientific, historic and artistic threads.
I left the museum, checked in with Park Connection staff and a coach bus took me and fellow travelers to Talkeetna, at the edge of the Denali National Park.
The two-hour bus drive took us through lovely small towns, including Wasilla and Palmer, with a view of snow-capped mountains and meandering rivers.
My destination was the Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge, a spacious, rustic hotel with a view of the Alaskan Range and Denali National Park in the distance.
A car took me to nearby Mahay's Jet Boat Adventure, a wilderness excursion jet boat tour aboard the Talkeetna Queen.
While on the boat, passengers got to see the Alaska Range and Denali National Park from a spectacular vantage point on the Susitna River.
Included was a leisurely nature walk, where passengers learned about the earliest inhabitants, the Dena'ina fish camp and viewed an authentic trapper's cabin.
Next up, our driver took us to the Talkeetna Train Station, where we boarded the Alaskan Railroad on the Denali Star.
Our destination was the Denali National Park.
The Denali Star makes a 356-mile journey from Anchorage to Fairbanks, and a sister train makes the same route heading south. The trains run from late May to early September.
The trip from Talkeetna to Denali took four hours, but the jaw-dropping scenery was worth the long ride.
Train passengers were required to wear masks, but trains provide freedom not found on a plane, including the ability to walk around and not wear seatbelts.
A dining car offers a great variety of refreshments and snacks.
My accommodations in Denali were Denali Cabins, located eight miles south of the entrance to Denali National Park.
Denali Cabins had its own adjacent restaurant called the Prey Pub & Eatery, where I enjoyed a delicious salmon BLT.
Outdoor hot tubs were available to hotel guests, as well as a complimentary shuttle bus to Denali National Park.
Denali National Park offers six million acres of wild land, ranging from low-lying boreal forest to high alpine tundra and snowy mountains that culminate in North America's tallest peak — Denali, 20,310 feet.
Denali National Park was initially established to conserve wildlife, and early conservationist and hunter Charles Sheldon lobbied Congress to create Mount McKinley National Park to specifically protect Dall sheep.
In 1980, with the passing of the Alaska National Interest Land Conservation Act, Mount McKinley National Park not only tripled in size but was also renamed Denali National Park and Preserve.
Open year round, the park offers a variety of activities, including two hour hikes to multi-day suggestions.
After leaving behind the beauty of Denali, I boarded once again the Denali Star to take me to my last destination — Fairbanks.
Although a small city, there is lots to see and do in beautiful Fairbanks, including a ride on the Sternwheeler Riverboat Discovery.
The three-hour ride is on an authentic riverboat along the Chena and Tanana Rivers.
The trip included a bush plane demonstration, a visit to the home and kennels of the late four-time Iditarod winner Susan Butcher and a one hour visit to a replica of an Athabascan Indian Village.
Within walking distance to my hotel, Fairbanks Springhill Suites by Marriott, was the Fairbanks Ice Museum, housed inside an Art Deco theater.
The museum, devoted to the display of ice sculptures, offers multimedia presentations, demonstrations of ice carving and tours of its sculpture collection.
Visitors are offered heavy parkas to wear.
For lunch on my last day in Fairbanks, I dined with new friends, Ed and Beverly Lukacs, whom I met in Alaska. The Lukacses had lived most of their life in Griffith, but now reside in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The former Northwest Indiana couple had traveled to Alaska to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary and both gave their vacation high marks.
"It was so vast and beautiful," Beverly said.
The couple had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Hawaii.
"Our family told us you have to experience Alaska and here we are," Beverly said.
For more information on trips to Alaska go to TravelAlaska.com, the official state of Alaska vacation and travel information. Free vacation guides are also offered.