Alaska: Our 49th state offers breathtaking landscapes and friendly people

I've wanted to travel to Alaska for a very long time.

The impetus was primarily due to a TV comedy-drama that aired in the early to mid-90s called Northern Exposure.

I loved watching it because of the interesting characters, lovely scenery and a bull moose that ran down the center of town at the beginning of each episode.

Last month, I finally got the chance to travel to our amazing 49th state, and the breathtakingly beautiful country and the friendly people, much like the TV show, didn't disappoint.

I chose to travel by rail, through Vacations By Rail, instead of doing a cruise, and I'm happy I chose that route, which took me through the heart of south central Alaska and the Denali National Park, areas I pinpointed I wanted to see.

My Alaska seven-day trip began at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, where I flew to Anchorage by way of Alaska Airlines, a six-hour flight.

When I arrived in Anchorage, I called my hotel, Springhill Suites by Marriott, and was told a van would be sent to pick me up, even though it was only 4:30 a.m.

Minutes later a driver came to pick me up and whisk me to my hotel.