Allergies pose constant challenge

“Allergens occur all year long,” he said. “Allergens are found in cold weather climates like Alaska and even barren or arid climates like Arizona.”

There are two types of allergens — seasonal and perennial. Of the seasonal allergens, tree pollen tends to dominate the Midwest from March to May, grass pollen is an issue from May through July, and ragweed is a problem for many from August to October, Patel said.

Dust mites, pet allergens and molds fall under perennial allergens that often can be found year-round, he said.

These same substances that may trigger allergy symptoms can cause asthma signs and symptoms, which include shortness of breath and wheezing — symptoms experienced by some COVID-19 patients.

“We are still learning the exact symptomatology of COVID-19, but this has been rather tricky since some patients can either by asymptomatic or have symptoms requiring a respiratory ventilator,” said Dr. Kedar Kakodkar, an otolaryngologist with the Community Care Network who is on staff at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and Community Hospital in Munster. “The range of symptoms and multiple methods of transmission make it a very difficult illness to predict and treat.”