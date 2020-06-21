Analyzing behavior: Ogden Dunes resident knows how to read people

"I'm obsessed with learning," Ibitz said. And she's always ready to learn something new. Ibitz, who is "highly dyslexic," explained her learning disability definitely hasn't hindered her in her career.

As a child, Ibitz was encouraged by her father in pursuing her dreams. "My dad helped me to have wings," she said.

"When I was 6 years old, I remember spending quality time watching 'Columbo' with my dad. I wanted to do what Columbo did. I wanted that super power," Ibitz said, with a laugh, about watching the series about the popular detective.

Ibitz, 48, who was born in Argentina, said she long had a knack for reading people. It was something that came naturally to her throughout her life.

With her parents being diplomats, Ibitz said she traveled extensively around the world with them. "I had my first passport when I was 2 years old."

In addition to being a face reader and an expert in human behavior, Ibitz also has done hostage negotiating.

During the recent coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home edicts, Ibitz said she's found herself extremely busy helping others with virtual meetings and video conferencing endeavors.