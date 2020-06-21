Analyzing behavior: Ogden Dunes resident knows how to read people

Susan Ibitz has been fascinated by people.
Ibitz, who has dual residences in Ogden Dunes and Chicago, is a professional face reader, human behavior hacker and founder of Human Behavior Lab in Chicago.
"Human Behavior Lab was opened five years ago," Ibitz said, adding the business assists people with everything from understanding others better to developing team building, sales and consulting skills through analyzing body language and more.
"Face reading is GPS to your brain, your life and your processing of information and who you really are," Ibitz has said in promotional material for her company.
Ibitz strengthened her skills in face reading with the help of mentors through the years and has earned certifications from various organizations and schools, including a certificate in negotiation and leadership from Harvard.
Prior to her professional work with face reading, Ibitz spent 18 years working with political campaigns.
Her work ranged from "consulting and image building to helping (individuals) learn how to treat other people."
"After working in the political arena, I took a sabbatical," Ibitz said, adding that's when she turned her attention to seriously working with face reading, which is a science she said has been around for 5,000 years.
"I'm obsessed with learning," Ibitz said. And she's always ready to learn something new. Ibitz, who is "highly dyslexic," explained her learning disability definitely hasn't hindered her in her career.
As a child, Ibitz was encouraged by her father in pursuing her dreams. "My dad helped me to have wings," she said.
"When I was 6 years old, I remember spending quality time watching 'Columbo' with my dad. I wanted to do what Columbo did. I wanted that super power," Ibitz said, with a laugh, about watching the series about the popular detective.
Ibitz, 48, who was born in Argentina, said she long had a knack for reading people. It was something that came naturally to her throughout her life.
With her parents being diplomats, Ibitz said she traveled extensively around the world with them. "I had my first passport when I was 2 years old."
In addition to being a face reader and an expert in human behavior, Ibitz also has done hostage negotiating.
During the recent coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home edicts, Ibitz said she's found herself extremely busy helping others with virtual meetings and video conferencing endeavors.
"I really haven't had a weekend off in the last four months," she said. Ibitz said she's been helping people with everything from how to present themselves better in a job search to guiding them on their body language in video conferencing.
With many work meetings happening online, Ibitz said she and other employees at Human Behavior Lab can help people shine on that platform. "You have to look at your background, the angle of the camera, the lighting. You deserve it," she said.
Ibitz is currently working on a book series examining the faces of evil, love and power. To learn more about Ibitz and Human Behavior Lab, visit humanbehaviorlab.com.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Gallery
Masked benefactor
Orville Redenbacher statue
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Jason Glisan
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!