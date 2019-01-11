FT. MYERS, FL - Adolph Schwarz, 89, born December 26, 1929, of Ft. Myers, FL, formally of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 4, 2019 at his home. Adolph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He is survived by his daughter, Janet Bush, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Adolph and Josephine were married on December 18, 1953. He immigrated the U.S. in 1954. He was preceded in death by his wife Josephine, daughter Marianne, son-in-law Matt Bush, and sister Rosemary Weindl, and parents Michael and Maria Schwarz.
Adolph and Josephine owned Schwarz Welding and Iron Works in Crown Point, IN until they retired to Ft. Myers, FL in 1987. They enjoyed golf, traveling and playing cards in retirement.