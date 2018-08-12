SARASOTA, FL - Agnes E. Mygrants, 97, of Sarasota, FL formerly of Dyer, IN, died on July 30, 2018. Agnes was born in Calumet City, IL on January 7, 1921 to Stanley and Aniela (Ryznar) Szal. She is survived by her son, Tom (Vickie) Mygrants of Dayton, OH; two granddaughters, Carly Mygrants of Nashville, TN, Ali (Nick) Sabert of Columbus, OH and one sister, Marian Pavlak of Crown Point, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bob Mygrants; four sisters and two brothers: Sophie Schappi, Francis Kilmon, Jennie Bartos, Leona Kiernicki, and Henry and Walter Szal. Agnes graduated from Thornton Fractional HS in Calumet City in 1938 after which she was employed by United Boiler Company of Hammond, IN. She obtained a degree in library science and in 1959 began a career in the Lake County, Indiana Public library system. Agnes became the head of several different branch libraries. She rose to the position of Head of Circulation Services for Lake County before retiring in 1981 and moving to Sarasota with Bob.
Agnes was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was proud of her family and always put others before herself. She always maintained a positive attitude toward life. She was always reluctant to complain about anything, even during the last years of her life when various ailments gave her cause. Agnes was known to her friends and family as a congenial person of keen wit and intelligence. She loved any activity that presented a challenge and was a skilled writer and organizational wizard. She loved to participate in bingo, scrabble, word games and could still amaze at crossword up until the very end of her life. Agnes' family would like to thank the many friends and relatives who added to the joy in her life. A celebration of life will be held for Agnes at Dayton, OH at a future date.