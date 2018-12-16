SCHERERVILLE/LACON, IL - Alan M. Rose age 70, passed away on December 5, 2018. Survived by his loving wife Cathleen; children: Lisa Rocco, Matthew Rose, and Steven (Dusti) Rose; seven grandchildren.
Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Romeoville, IL. At rest Resurrection Cemetery. There will be a memorial visitation on Monday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.). In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Parkinson's or Alzheimer's Association.
He was a retired employee of the Chicago Transit Authority.