Alan M. Simmons
CHESTERTON, IN - Alan M. Simmons, age 49, of Chesterton, passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018 after a courageous 29-month battle with Glioblastoma (GBM). He was at home surrounded by his loving family when he passed.
Alan was born in Cholburi, Thailand on April 21, 1969. He married Antonia Bravo in Hammond, IN on January 14, 1989. Alan was a supervisor for ComEd. He was an avid sports fan and Blackhawks enthusiast. Above all he was a loving father, husband and brother.
He is survived by his wife, Antonia Simmons; daughters, Alex (Erik) Arvidson and Anna Simmons; granddaughter, Kendra Arvidson; brothers, Barry (Karla) Simmons and Wayne Simmons; sisters, Rebbie (Gary) Mouio and Karyl (Dan) Logan; biological father, Keith (Dorothy) Simmons and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Florence (Snow) Swift.
The family held private services with St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chesterton. EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME assisted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 Or online at glioblastomafoundation.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.ee-fh.com.