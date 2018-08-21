Alec Peter Black
SMYRNA, GA - Alec Peter Black of Smyrna, GA passed away on Sunday August 12, 2018. He was born in Newbury, Berkshire, England on August 23, 1959. Alec moved with his family to Highland, IN in 1970. He later relocated to the Atlanta, GA area.
Alec is survived by his mother, Jean (Jimmy) Volkmann; his three sisters: Katy (Marty) Zahn, Lisa Hooper and Samantha (Chip) James; his two children: Lindsey (Paul) Hanyzewski and Josh (Jennifer) Younker; two grandchildren: Gracin and Ellie Younker; multiple nieces and nephews; and his best friend - his dog Luther.
Per Alec's request, there will not be a memorial service. The family asks that you take a walk in the woods and enjoy the peace and quiet that Alec loved so much. Donations in Alec's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children.