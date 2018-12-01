CHICAGO, IL - Alexandros Tsiakopoulos, age 83, of Chicago passed away November 29, 2018. He was born on November 28, 1935 to the late Athanasios and Christitsa Tsiakopoulos in Greece. Alexandros immigrated from Australia to the U.S. where he became a chef and a restaurateur. Alexandros was a loving husband, father, brother, papou and friend to all.
He is survived by his wife Hrysavgi Tsiakopoulos: son Tom (Frieda) Tsiakopoulos: daughter Tasia Tsiakopoulos : and grandchildren Alex, Kiki and Christo Tsiakopoulos: two brothers John (Maria) Tsakopoulos and family. Gus (Dina) Tsakopoulos and family. He was preceded in death by his sister Georgia Diamandopoulos.
Visitation services will be held on Saturday, December 1st at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 528 77th Avenue, Schererville, IN at 9:00 a.m. Funeral services at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Constantine Aliferakis officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Alexandros was loved by all and his memory will be cherished forever. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.