Alfonso 'Fonze' Garcia
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Alfonso 'Fonze' Garcia, age 41 of East Chicago, IN passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018. He is survived by three sons: Isaac, Alfonso, Jr. and Yeshua Diego Garcia; long time companion Kristina Yvonne Reding; parents, David and Carmen Garcia; brother, David (Rachel) Garcia, Jr; sister, Belen Garcia; nieces and nephews: David Jose Garcia, Carmela Marie Garcia, Christian David Garcia, Naomi Garcia, Daisy Rosa and Gino Domonique Martinez.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN. Entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, 2018 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Monday morning.
Alfonso was a factory worker at various businesses and his hobbies were being a mechanic and a 'handyman'. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.