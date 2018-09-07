VALPARAISO, IN - Alice Onofrey Giedemann (nee Lepp), age 81, passed away on September 4, 2018. Alice is a graduate of Tolleston High School and received her Bachelor and Masters degrees in education from Indiana University. She retired after thirty years of service from the Lake Ridge School Corporation where she taught elementary grades at Hosford Park and Longfellow Schools. Traveling was important and Alice considered herself fortunate that she and husband, Don, had experienced the people and the sights in almost all the major destinations in the world during their many cruises and land tours. Playing bridge was a favorite activity to Alice. She was a member of many groups which included being a past President of Junior Assembly, volunteer Greeter, Registrar, and Funeral Luncheon Committee volunteer for St. Paul Catholic Church where she was a member, and past President of the Women's Nine Hole Golf Association at Valparaiso Country Club. Alice strived to be a decent golfer, but felt she never achieved that goal.
Survived by her loving husband, Donald A. Giedemann; children, Elizabeth (Marce) Gonzalez of Valparaiso, IN, Dan Onofrey of Blue Island, IL, Joseph (Marta) Onofrey of Miller, IN, and Donald C. Onofrey of Miller, IN; grandchildren, Jonathon Gonzalez, Gabrielle (Gigi) Gonzalez, and Mary Grace Onofrey; sisters, Lillian Johnson of Bella Vista, AR and Pat Sommerdyke of Grand Rapids, MI; brother, Ray (Penny) Lepp of Bellevue, WA; as well as nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her late husband, Donald C. Onofrey in 1979; father, Roman Lepp in 1993 and mother, Anna Lepp in 2001.
Meet with the family on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Doug Mayer and Rev. Joseph Pawlowski con-celebrating. Interment, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic School or St. Vincent DePaul.
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.