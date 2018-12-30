Alice Ridder Eenigenburg (nee Systma)

MUNSTER, IN - Alice Ridder Eenigenburg (nee Sytsma), age 93, of Munster, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 27, 2018. Loving wife of 26 years of Harold Eenigenburg. Devoted mother of Sherrie (Dale) Keller; step-mother of Kathleen (Henry) Huitsing, Randall (Joanne) Eenigenburg, and Laurel (Roger) DeGraff. Proud grandmother of Tim (Robyn) Huizenga and Cecy Angulo-Aguirre; great-grandmother of Delaney Huizenga and Rohan Angulo-Aguirre. Step grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special friend of Maddie Holesinger. Fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Sytsma, late Andy (late Coby) Sytsma, late John (late Jeanette) Sytsma, late Tena Sytsma and an infant sister the late Agnes Sytsma. Also preceded in death by her first husband Henry 'Bud' Ridder, her granddaughter Jennifer Huizenga, and her parents David and Ida Sytsma.
Visitation Monday, December 31, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Herm Schutt officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery - Lansing, IL. Mrs. Eenigenburg was a member of Munster Christian Reformed Church and employed by Burgers/Key Market for 37 years. Memorial contributions may be given to Lansing Christian School (3660 Randolph St. Lansing, IL 60438), Illiana Christian High School (10920 Calumet Ave., Dyer, IN 46311) or Charity of Choice. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.