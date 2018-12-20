VALPARAISO, IN - Allan R. 'Buddy' Marschak Jr. age 50, late of Valparaiso formerly of Dyer, passed away December 16, 2018. Beloved husband of Kim (nee Gaczkowski) for 22 years. Loving father of Cody. Devoted son of Allan R. (Carmen Kraska) Marschak Sr. and Linda Denwood. Dearest stepson of Cindy Nowacki. Dear brother of Jason, Brian, and Brittany. Buddy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in Desert Storm and a member of the American Legion Post #0170. He was a longtime Stationary Engineer with Advocate Trinity Hospital. Buddy was an avid fisherman who loved to fish in Freemont, WI and also enjoyed snowmobiling, and all other power sports.
Visitation Thursday December 20, 2018 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Committal prayers and Military Honors Friday, December 21, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W Hoff Road, Elwood, IL. For more information:
