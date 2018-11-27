MUNSTER, IN - Ann B. Gaspar nee Murzyn, age 100, of Munster and formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 24, 2018. Loving mother of Cynthia (Ronald) Romac, Ronald (Barbara) Gaspar, and Larry (Debbie) Gaspar, and son-in-law, Chuck (Laura) Cahill. Beloved sister of Patricia Gacek. Proud grandmother of 14 and dearest great-grandmother of many. Fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law of Laura Murzyn. Preceded in death by her parents: John Murzyn and Julia Gacek nee Gorlinska; her daughter, Maureen Cahill; her sister, Mary (Sister Lillianne); her brothers: Ted Murzyn and Stanley (Fran) Murzyn. Ann was a lifetime resident of the area. She was a member of the St. Adalbert Altar Servers and Rosary Society. Ann was always a woman of faith who adored her family and friends. She was a die-hard Cubs fan. Ann was loved by many and will be missed by more.
Friends are invited to meet with Ann's family on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 2101 Indianapolis Blvd., Whiting, IN. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area. For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at