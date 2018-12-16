Ann Marie Hudzik (nee Jantos)

PORTAGE/HESSVILLE, IN - Ann Marie (nee Jantos) Hudzik was born Tuesday, May 18, 1920 in Hegewisch, IL. She passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph (died April 26, 1939) and Victoria (nee Kulpa) Jantos (died January 31, 1953), who immigrated from Poland at the turn of the 20th century, spouse Edward Frank Hudzik (died July 4, 1997) whom she married on August 16, 1941, brother John J. Jantos of West Roxbury, MA (died July 27, 2007), and daughter Joan Marie (nee Hudzik) Lipkovitch (died January 3, 2012).
She is survived by daughters, Lauren Ann (Timothy) Brown and Kathleen Joan (Mourad) Hosni. Grandchildren, Lisa Lipkovitch, Lawrence (Suzette) Lipkovitch, Amanda Brown, James (Krystal) Brown, and Edward Giordano, and great grandchildren M. Logan and Savannah Lipkovitch and Rylan, Kadence, and Josalyn Brown. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann attended St. Florian Catholic School and Henry Clay School, both in Hegewisch, IL. She was 'Rosie the Riveter' at Pressed Steel Tank Company during World War II while her husband served in the U.S. Army European Theater. After the war, Ann settled into domestic life raising three daughters and caring for her mother and maternal aunt, Katarzyna Dobowik (died March 15, 1956).
A mass of Christian burial performed by Pastor Father Charles A. Mosley with visitation one hour before the service will be held Monday, December 17 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Av., Hammond, IN 46323 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be at St. John Cemetery Mausoleum in Hammond.
Throughout her lifetime, Ann was an avid gardener, gifted seamstress, expert baker, ardent homemaker, and talented home chef who loved to prepare various cultural cuisines for her family. For decades, she was a faithful parishioner and member of the Rosary Society at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Over the past two years, Ann has enjoyed the friendships of the clients and compassionate nursing treatment of the staff at Caring Hearts Day Care Services in Portage, IN which was appreciated, valued, and a complete blessing from God. Ann was a genuine, likeable, and charismatic person who will be missed by many people.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's memory to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. For additional information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at 219-844-1600 or: