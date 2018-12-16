SCHERERVILLE, IN - Anthony 'Duce' Adducci, age 87, of Schererville, formerly of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood passed away December 11, 2018. Tony married his high school sweetheart, the late Carmella 'Connie' (nee Bruno) and enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Devoted father of Debra (Carl) Goodfriend and Denise (Frank) Jagiella. Beloved grandfather of Alyssa (Tyler) Bell, Briana (fiancée Patrick Biancardi) Goodfriend, and Trey and Taylor Jagiella. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Victoria and John Adducci and sister, Evelyn (late Geno) Spiller. Duce played football at Chicago Vocational School and earned a scholarship to play at Northwestern University. He left Northwestern to serve his country in the United States Air Force and was a proud veteran of the Korean War. Tony was a pipefitter with Union Local #597 and retired from the State of Illinois Medical Center. He was a member of the American Legion, Sons of Italy, Knights of Columbus - Marquette Council, the Highland Model A Club, and St. Michael Church. Duce was an avid Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, and White Sox fan.
Visitation Monday, December 17, 2018 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 9:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. Michael the Archangel Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to Tony and Connie's caretakers Alice, Linda, and Stacia.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or Gary Sinise Foundation. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.