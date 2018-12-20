MUNSTER, IN - Arlene M. Diekman, age 93 of Munster (formerly of Highland), passed away after a long battle with cancer on December 17, 2018. She is survived by her daughter Jean (Jay) Smith of Schererville; her son Robert (Laura) Diekman of Friendswood, TX; her grandchildren Stephen (Dana) Diekman, Krista (Carl) Robertson, Curtis (Jhenn) Sanchez, Pamela (Leon) Woods, Mindy Sanchez, Jonathan Diekman and Lindsay Diekman and the Smith grandchildren: Michelle, David, Jennifer, Jeffery and Mandi; her great-grandchildren Bradey, Annalia, Kyle, Dylan, Reid, Darin, Trace, and the Smith great grandchildren Erica, Jason, Elisha, Sam, Tina, Elle, Mia and six great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Diekman, her mother Mabel Hansen, her brothers Harold, Jerry, Jim and her sister Carol.
Arlene grew up in Elgin, IL where she graduated from St. Joseph Hospital's nursing program in 1946. She was married to Robert in 1947 and moved to Indiana where she practiced nursing and later became a school nurse in Highland. Arlene was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Highland where she served as an Elder, a Deacon, and a church schoolteacher. She was a member of the Munster-Highland Tri Kappa and PEO Chapters of AH and CE. She enjoyed playing golf, reading, painting, classical music, traveling and spending time with family.
Her service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 8728 Delaware Ave., Highland, IN on December 22, 2018 at 10:00 am with Rev. Tyler Orem officiating. Visitation will be held on December 21, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road in Highland. Contributions to her memory can be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Highland Endowment Fund.
