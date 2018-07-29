CEDAR LAKE, IN - Arlene Soley (nee Kovach) of Cedar Lake passed away on July 22, 2018 in Park Rapids, MN. Arlene was born December 18, 1929 in Chicago, IL to the late Julia and George Kovach.
Arlene is preceded in death by her husband William, daughter Cheryl and son Billy. She is survived by her daughter Cecile (Sis) (Ronald) Lewis of Nevis, MN and her son Andrew of Chesterton, IN. Arlene is also survived by her grandchildren David (Nancy) Lewis, Cheryl ( Brian) Thompson, Andrew J (Brianna) Soley and Nicholas William Soley. Great grandchildren include Hailley, Ashley, Ethan, Eli, Adalynn and Brantley.
Arlene is preceded in death by her sister Judy Anastach, and brother Bobby (Barbara) Kovach. Survived by her sister Patsy Rodeghier, brother John (Carole) Kovach and George (Linda) Kovach.
Arlene was a long time member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Munster, IN. She was a dedicated wife, mother and caregiver. Arlene touched the lives of many friends and family members.
A Memorial Mass is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Tuesday July 31, 2018 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Munster.