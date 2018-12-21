HIGHLAND, IN - Arvetta Lyons, age 80 of Highland, passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018. She was born January 21, 1938 in Clothier, West Virginia to the late Levi and Lucy (nee Gearhart) Sparks. She spent her childhood in Olive Hill, KY and was a resident of Highland for more than 56 years. She had worked for Highland Pharmacy and CVS Pharmacy before retiring in 2005. .
Arvetta is survived by her two sons Howard (Tina nee Lara) Lyons and Duane (Cathy nee Prendergast) Lyons; six grandchildren: Nicole (Jim) Kelley, Jason, Jessica (Adam) Biella, Justin, Erin and Scott. Nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Duane Lyons, her parents, her sisters Cleda and Juanita, brothers Joe, Leroy, Jack, Bernard and beloved grandson Derek. She is also survived by her significant other of fifteen years, Robert Mercer.
Arvetta loved to bowl and was a member of the Highland 50 Plus league. She also loved fishing and was an avid Cubs fan. Arvetta was young at heart, was very active and enjoyed many hobbies. She had a great sense of humor that she shared with everyone. She loved her family and friends and leaves behind many beautiful and precious memories.
Visitation will be on Friday December 21, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Minister Randy Harrison officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN . In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.