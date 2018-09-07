My love and my best friend, Asa Henderson on August 30, 2018, died of lymphoma. Our marriage reflected the love and devotion he had for me, Marilyn Henderson, his wife of 52 years. Together we had four children whom he loved dearly: Caprice who married Angel Rivera, Paul who married Missy, Denise who married Rick DeMers, and Nathan. Our children gave us six grandchildren, Justin, Holly, Bethany, Lisa, Emmalee, and Aiden. We felt his love for us through his hard work and his actions. Providing for his family was important to him.
He served in the Army for six years and attended Indiana University. He proudly worked at Bethlehem Steel for 40 years. Casino dealing was an activity he enjoyed in his retirement.
Asa previously held the positions of Treasurer, Head of the Worship Committee and a Session Member as well as an adult Sunday school teacher in the Kouts Presbyterian Church.
For over 30 years, he was committed to helping the Kouts Lions Club of attaining their goal of helping others and had served as their president.
Road trips took us to all fifty states visiting state capitals, national parks, and landmarks. Favorite pastimes were playing cards with his family and frequenting the casino.
In accordance with his wishes, his body was donated to the Anatomical Education Program at I.U. School of Medicine and a private memorial service will be held later. Memorials may be made to the Kouts Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
For some reason, pennies were treasured by him for in the last 52 years, he never parted with one.