GRIFFITH, IN - Audrey Dejnowski, 86 of Griffith, formerly of Calumet City and Chicago peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. She is survived by her seven children: David Dejnowski, Debra Murray loving daughter and devoted caregiver, Donna Bourgeois, Dale Dejnowski, Dana (Sandra) Dejnowski, Daryl Dejnowski and Darin (Sandy) Dejnowski; grandchildren: Jennifer, Melissa, Kevin, Dustin, Matthew, Dennis, Curtis, Arielle, and Ashley, 14 great grandchildren, former husband Raymond Dejnowski, and special friend Joelle McCoy. Audrey was preceeded in death by her parents Edward and Virginia Lorscheider and grandson Bryan Dejnowski.
A Visitation will be held Sunday, December 16, 2018 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Father Theodore Mens officiating. Burial at a later date at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.
Audrey was a former parishoner of St. Victors Church, Calumet City, Illinois. She was an avid attendee of the Griffith Senior Center and a Swinging Senior. She enjoyed NASCAR, pinochle, bingo, computer card games, and mostly playing Tripoley with whoever she could get to play with.
