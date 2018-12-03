CHESTERTON, IN - Barbara A. Steindler, 56 of Chesterton passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018. She was born August 4, 1962 in Valparaiso to Virgil and Meridith (Greene) Christman. Barb graduated from Ft. Wayne Business College and worked for H & R Block in Portage for 20 years. She was a member of Valparaiso Baptist Church and enjoyed working around the house, especially the landscaping and caring for the pool. Barb loved and cherished her family and spending time with each of them. She will be greatly missed by all her family and her friends.
On January 6, 2007, Barb married Gary W. Steindler who survives along with her parents, Meridith Blake and Virgil Christman; children: Aaron (Katie Keller) Clark, Alicia Clark, and Rebecca Rocchi; three grandchildren; sister, Teri (Tandie) Blake; nephews, Jeremy (Addie) and Tyler (Kelsey) Blake; and her great niece, Allie Blake. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 3:00 PM. Cremation will take place at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Gift of Hope, giftofhope.org, 425 Spring Lake Drive Itasca, IL 60143-2076 or Indiana Donor Network, indianadonornetwork.org, 3760 Guion Road Indianapolis, IN 46222