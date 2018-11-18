Barbara Ann McTaggart
HESSVILLE, IN - Barbara Ann McTaggart ,90, formally of Hessville, passed away on November 1, 2018 in Mount Pleasant SC. Barbara was born on September 8, 1928 in East Chicago IN to John and Beatrice Whitehead. Mom graduated from Hammond HS in 1946. Barbara married William Mack McTaggart, on March 27, 1947, and were married 65 glorious years before our dad passed in 2012. Mom retired from the Hammond School Corporation, after working in the offices of Morton Middle, Lafayette, and Irving. Mom was an exceptional cook and baker. There was nothing she could not do in the kitchen, except the dishes. Mom taught her daughters well, except maybe Jan?
Barbara is survived by her four children: Linda (Brad) Scheffer, Mount Pleasant SC, Nancy (Thomas) Jones, Crown Point IN, Janice (Ron deceased) Bonomo, Rockville IN, Thomas (Crystal) McTaggart, Downingtown PA; grandchildren: Sean (Laurie) Scheffer, Tod (Shannon) Jones, Erin (Thomas) Schubert, Stevie Greco, Connor and Shannon McTaggart; eight great grandchildren; one great great grandson; sister, Lois (Paul deceased) Lipka; sister-in-law, Joanne (Nick deceased) Zacok; brother-in-law, Joseph (MaryLou deceased) Yonker.
Our parents had a deep loving relationship that lasted for decades, entirely committed to their children, family, and friends. As children, we have taken comfort that our mother, Barbara, passed peacefully to heaven, and is dancing in our father's arms for eternity.