LOWELL, IN - Barbara J. Biegel (nee Kubiszak), age 79, late of Lowell, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away January 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond for 61 years. Loving mother of Dan (Susan), Dennis (Sue), Dave (Rhonda), Dwayne (Sherri) Biegel, and DeAnn (Greg) Hirjak. Cherished grandmother of Aubrette (Jon), Paige, Dennis Jr., Kathryn, Ryan, Bradley, Nicholas, Jacob, Rachel, Joshua, and Rebecca. Dearest great grandmother of Harper, Sloane, and Mia. She is also survived by many brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Leo and Virginia and grandson Alex. Barb was a longtime member of the Red Hats. She enjoyed genealogy but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Visitation Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL - CEDAR LAKE, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way). Visitation and Funeral Services Monday, January 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Church 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.