HOBART, IN - Barbara M. Allen (nee Betz), age 73 a lifetime Hobart resident passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018. She was born on February 15, 1945 in Chicago, IL to the late Bernard and Antoinette Betz. Barbara was a hard worker and retired from Strack and Van Til where she had worked as a Deli Manager. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Barbara lived for her family, always putting them first. She especially loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Troy (Alicia) Allen of Hobart, IN; three daughters, Beth (Mike) Mulle of Portage, IN; Angie (George) Karagiannakis of Portage, IN; Margie Allen of Hobart, IN; six grandchildren, Paige (fiancée Laithan McBrayer) Mulle, Connor Mulle, Ian Mulle, Tyler Allen, Kayla Allen, and Justin Allen, and one great grandchild, Lennon Mulle.
Funeral services are Saturday, September 22, 2018 beginning with 9:00 a.m. prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart and proceeding to Our Lady of Sorrows for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Paul Quanz officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is Friday, September 21, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary Service at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. Call (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.