PORTAGE, IN - Barbara Trzeciak, age 75, of Portage, IN, passed away on September 18, 2018. She was born on August 10, 1943 to the late John and Philomena Chasko. Barbara married Larry Trzeciak on August 31, 1963. He was the love of her life for 49 years. Larry went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2013.
Barbara and Larry had five beautiful children who all survive; daughters, Laurie (John) Belcher of Portage, IN, Lacey Trzeciak of Valparaiso, IN; sons, Kyle (Abby) Trzeciak of Portage, IN, Mark (Marilyn) Trzeciak of Valparaiso, IN and Larry (Stacey) Trzeciak of Charlotte, MI; loving grandchildren, Gabby, Alec, Mitch, Katie, and Kelly Jr.; sister, Mary Kesterson; brothers, Rudy Chasko, John (Dolly) Chasko and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara attended Real Life Community Church in Portage where she had many loving friends especially J.R. Williams and Thomas Misch who always made her laugh. She loved them dearly. She loved the Lord and all her strength came from Him through her years of life. She enjoyed working in her yard and having flowers everywhere. It was her joy. She will be missed by all that loved her and knew her. Barbara is now at peace and she's where she wants to be, with her husband and her Heavenly Father.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Marshall officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice Center, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences to the family may be made at: