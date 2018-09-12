GRIFFITH, IN - Beatrice E. Hanson, age 93 of Griffith, passed away on September 8, 2018 in Odessa, MO. Mrs. Hanson was born on July 8, 1925 in Chicago, IL. On July 24, 1942, and married her husband Harry (deceased.) She is survived by her children Harry (Patricia) Hanson Jr., Joyce Anne (significant other Michael) Maywald, James E. (Anne) Hanson, Gordon B. (Sherrill) Hanson, David A (Connie) Hanson and Debra L. (Michael) Tribble, 22 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's church, 525 Broad St., Griffith, IN on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating, cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday September 13, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN.
Mrs. Hanson and her beloved husband were married for over 72 years. A happy homemaker, she loved camping, playing the organ, traveling, and above all her family! She will be missed.
Mrs. Hanson was president of the Southeast Sportsmen's Club Ladies Auxiliary Chicago. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Harry at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
