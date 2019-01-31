MERRILLVILLE, IN - Betty J. Shatkowski (nee Hickman) 87, formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. She was a resident of The Reserve at Hamilton Trace in Fishers, IN. From her birth on January 5, 1932, in Crown Point to her death on Monday, she enlightened friends and family with her love, faith and companionship. She married Theodore J. Shatkowski on October 7, 1961, who preceded her in death in 2001.
Betty is survived by a son, David (Laura) Shatkowski of Fishers, Ind., a daughter Julie (Scott) Jackson of Dyer, grandsons Nathan and Benjamin Shatkowski and Ryan Jackson, a sister, Donna Nemeth, and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by parents Wallace and Bess Hickman, sister Alice Dell, and brother Robert Hickman. Betty was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Merrillville from 1978 to 2017. She enjoyed volunteering for organizations such as the Lake County Public Library and Meals on Wheels, and actively participating in women's groups such as P.E.O. and Tri Kappa. She worked for many years as the secretary at both the First Presbyterian Church of Merrillville and the First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth, Ind., where she lived from 1969-78. Betty was a 1950 graduate of Merrillville High School.
Funeral Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Merrillville, 7898 Taft St., at 10:00 a.m. CST on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 3:00-7:00 p.m. CST on Friday, February 1, 2019 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville. For more information call 219-736-5840 or visit: