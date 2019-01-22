Betty L. Spanier
CEDAR LAKE, IN/ HIGHLAND, IN - Betty L. Spanier age 85, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her son, Jeffery (Christine) Ballard; daughter, Roxanne (late Larry) Pridemore; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; sister, Virginia (late Carl) Anserello; brother, Robert (late Ann) Brakley and Larry (Sharon) Brakley; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Preceded in death by her son, James T. Ballard Jr.; brothers, Loran Brakley Jr., George Brakley, Caleb 'DoDo' Brakley, James Brakley and Jerry Brakley and former husband, Edward Spanier.
Betty was born September 17, 1933 in Hammond, IN to the late Loran and Pauline Brakley. She worked as a waitress at The Big Wheel, Hessville Restaurant, Sip-n-Bite and Ye Ole Rail. Betty loved baking cookies, playing Bingo and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Betty was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Minister Randy Harrison officiating.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: