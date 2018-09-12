Blas J. Paloma, born February 3, 1932, at rest September 8, 2018, formerly of South Deering, Calumet City and Hegewisch, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Adrienne; children: Adele (Pat Kulchawik), Lisa, Brian, and Joseph (Chris) Paloma, brothers: Merced and John (Lucy) Paloma; brother-in-law Richard (Claire) Mutter; grandchildren: David, Jr. (Juanita) and Michael (Jamie) Benavente, Theresa (Dan) Gumienny, Elizabeth, Sarah and Samantha Paloma, Nikki (Rene) Diaz and Bianca Perez; great-grandchildren: Evangelene Trudeau, Michael Jr. and James Benavente, Alexa Cruz, Aubry Perez, and Cameron and Elijah Diaz and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Balvina and Miguel Palomo; son: Louis Paloma; sister: Louise Martinez; brothers: Augustine (Mike) (Donna) and Vincent (Squeaky) Paloma, sister-in- law: Fran Palomo; mother- in-law: Elizabeth Mutter; son-in-law: Tom Vische and daughter-in-law Susan Paloma.
Blas was in the Army - a Korean War veteran reaching the rank of Corporal in the E Squad of the 65th Infantry. He received the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Ribbon and a Bronze Campaign Star. He was a member of American Legion Post 330 in Calumet City. After returning from the Korean War, Blas worked at Wisconsin Steel for 30 years as a scarfer, cleaning steel. Blas retired from the Omni Filter plant in Hammond, IN. He was an assistant Boy Scout Troop Leader for Troop 80 of South Deering and Troop 216 in Calumet City.
Visitation Friday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com.