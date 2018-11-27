SCHERERVILLE, IN - Branislava Cvjeticanin, born Drvar (former Yugoslavia), November 16, 1925. She passed away on her maiden Slava, St. Archangel Michael November 21, 2018. Survived by her loving daughter, Mirjana; and numerous family and Kumovi in Serbia, Australia and the Netherlands. She is preceded in death by her husband, Milan in 1963; beloved son, Velimir 'Nane' in 2017; and Ljuba 'Cica' in 2006.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 29, at 9:00 AM at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 4021 Elm St. East Chicago with Rev. Aleksandar Savic officiating. At rest, St. Sava Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Brana's family on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 PM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.) Pomen prayer service at 7:00 PM.
She was a lifetime member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in E.C.