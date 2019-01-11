MARATHON, FL - Brian K. Thorn 42 of Marathon, FL passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Brian was born June 22, 1976 and grew up in Portage and Chesterton, Indiana. He was a 1995 graduate of Portage High School, where he met his life partner and adoring wife; Angela Giesler-Thorn. Brian is also survived by his son; Alex Giesler, his father; Daniel Thorn of Lake Placid, Fl, as well as his mother-in-law; Darla (Bill) Filar of Valparaiso, Jeff Thorn of Texas, Amie (Matt) Napier of Las Vegas, Zachary (Nikki) Giesler of Lowell, father-in-law; Scott Giesler of Wanatah and many other family members. Brian is preceded in death by mother; Pamela Thorn and his grandparents. Brian worked alongside his parents at the family business Thorn Heating & Cooling, until choosing to live an Island Life and relocating with Angie and Alex to Marathon, FL in 2014. Although Brian lived less than an average life span, he did not have an average life. He lived where he wanted, rode his bike whenever possible, became an Islander, survived hurricanes, loved fiercely, and laughed every chance he could. Brian was a person we should all strive to become! A truly delightful, generous, easygoing human being filled with kindness, love, compassion and consideration for his fellow man.
There will be a Life Celebration for Brian Thorn at the Portage American Legion on Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 12:00-5:00 PM at 5675 Mulberry Ave., Portage, IN. Brian was a SAL member and American Legion Rider for Post 154 in Marathon, FL where there will be a memorial at a later date.In lieu of flowers, do a kind, unexpected, unsolicited act for a family member, friend or neighbor. Do your best, smile, laugh, be kind to others and make something amazing out of your life!