FAIR OAKS - Brian Peter Mak, 61 of Fair Oaks, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018. He was born June 11, 1957 in Valparaiso to Charles and Neva Ruth (Meyers) Mak. Brian, known to his wife as her Gentle Giant, was a local farmer who loved the outdoors. He also did some carpentry work with his family.
On June 4, 1994 in DeMotte, Brian married Joyce Harrison who survives along with his sister, Cynthia Mak-Martin; brother, Bill (Carol) Mak and brother- in-law, Ron Hoffman; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sally Mak-Hoffman.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Thursday, January 3rd at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at DeMotte Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.