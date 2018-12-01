VALPARAISO, IN - Bryan Ashley Curry, age 52 of Valparaiso, IN, died November 27, 2018 as the result of an accident near Walton, IN.
A hardworking and highly skilled craftsman, Bryan's work took him from Hawaii to Florida and everywhere in between, where he improved countless homes with his hands and countless lives with his heart. At home, he was a strong, hilarious and tirelessly devoted father and husband who loved sports, competition and play of any kind. From baseball to bowling, bocce to Bag-go, Bryan could crush everyone on the field and make them feel good about it with his humor and hugs.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly (nee Wells) Curry; two sons, Reid and Evan; parents, Okey B. and Rhonda (nee Loftis) Curry, Jr.; sister, Beverly (Mark) Hernandez; sister-in-law, Carrie (Bill) Durnell; brother-in-law, Scott (Jan) Wells; nephews, Matthew Hernandez, Spencer Wells, Henry Durnell; niece, Chloe Wells; mother-in-law, Carol (Bryan) Volstorf; father-in-law, Eugene Wells; his dog, Shoobee.
Friends may meet with the family from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN with a Funeral Service immediately following at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Pennanen officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.