PORTAGE, IN - Brydon 'Ed' Ferguson, age 83, of Portage, passed away August 6, 2018, at home, with his family by his side. Ed was an avid outdoors man, who enjoyed hunting, fishing. He loved all birds and spent time feeding and watching them in his yard. Ed piloted his own personal plane and one of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. He was the owner and founder of Ferguson Decorating. Ed gave back to his community by being a lifelong member of Portage Exchange Club and was a member of Nativity Church in Portage.
Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy J. Ferguson (nee Subart); He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Galey) Ferguson; daughters, Sue (Randy) Delhaye, Cathe (Jack) Grennes; son, John (Darlene) Ferguson; step sons, James (Char) Galey, Vincent (Leticia) Galey; grandchildren: m Jenn, Laura, Christina, Brydon, Katie, Alex, Stephanie, Kaitlyn, Fabian, Samantha and Sara; nine great grandchildren, with the addition of Kassidy Fleming.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ed will be held, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Friends may visit with his family from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or 1-800-822-6344 or to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. www.burnsfuneral.com