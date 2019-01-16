Burnett 'Barney' Kaiser
GARY, IN - Burnett 'Barney' Kaiser, age 101, passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019. Barney was born in Crown Point, IN on December 12, 1917 to John and Lillian Kaiser. Barney and his family made their home in Gary, IN for 60 years. Barney is survived by his daughter: June (Aris) Psimos of Valparaiso; six grandchildren: Matthew Psimos, Chris (Britni) Psimos, Les Kaiser, Lisa Meyer, David Kaiser, and Debbie Kaiser; 11 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.
Barney was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years: Mary; son: Leroy; daughter: Janet; sister: Laura Deible; and brother: Marvin Kaiser.
Barney worked as a steel hauler for Sims Motor Transport until his retirement. He then went on to work at Supervisor's (Riverpoint) Golf Course in Hobart, IN, where he could pursue his love of golf. Barney proudly achieved six hole-in-one's; the last one at the age of 92! Barney was a great handyman and mechanic who also loved to garden, play cards, and go ice-fishing. He was a member of Community Presbyterian Church in Lake Station, IN.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON with Rev. Doug Klukken officiating. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 West Ridge Rd., Gary, IN.
To view directions and sign Barney's online guestbook visit ww.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 769-3322.