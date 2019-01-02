DYER, IN - Carl C. Wozniak, 78, of Dyer, IN formerly of Dolton, IL passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Bonita (nee Bernatowicz); loving father of Carole (Daniel) Leahy, Darlene Wozniak-Tulk, Carl Wozniak and Michelle (Tom) Noga; cherished grandfather of Kyle, Krysten, Ryan and Lauryn Leahy, Jordan and Paige Tulk, Julianne and Jenna Noga; caring brother of Joan (Tom) Martin and Casey (Elizabeth) Wozniak; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Gene Wozniak; grandson, Joshua Tulk and brother, Butch Wozniak.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 AM at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Maria Goretti Church, 50 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.
Carl was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church. He retired from LTV Steel and was an avid Cub's fan. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Diabetes Foundation in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net