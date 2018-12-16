NEW YORK, NY - Carl Lee Johnson, age 75 of New York, formerly of Lake Station, IN, passed away Sunday December 9, 2018. He was born on July 9, 1943 in Vincennes, IN to Carl and Iva Johnson. Carl was preceeded in death by his parents Carl and Iva Johnson, sister-in-law Roseanne (Bravo) Johnson and nephew Mark Ryan Johnson.
Carl is survived by his loving husband Adrian Misacango; siblings: Curt (Roberta) Johnson, Myrna (Jeff) Horvath, Cebra (Mike) Jesse and Craig (Judy) Johnson; nieces and nephews: Courtney (Terry) Rowan, Matt (Ashlee) Johnson, Chapin (Krista) Johnson and Marci (Paul) Powell. Also numerous great nieces and nephews. Carl was a teacher in the East Gary school system in the early 70s before moving to Manhattan to pursue his love of Music. Carl received his Bachelors degree from Indiana University where he was a member of the Singing Hoosiers. After graduation Carl attended Roosevelt University where he earned his Masters degree. Carl found success in Manhattan teaching voice and performing. He then accepted a position at LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts as Musical Director where he taught until his passing.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New York City. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to LaGuardia High School Alumni and Friends, 100 Amersterdam Ave., New York, NY 10023 in memory of Carl. The donations will create an award that will be given to a student in Carl's name.