HAMMOND, IN - Carl Mays Biddings Jr., age 61 of Hammond passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 at The University of Chicago Hospital. He was born October 11, 1957 in East Chicago, IN to Carl Sr. and Christine Biddings.
Survivors: loving wife, Gina; sons, Carl (Jacqueline) Biddings, III and Harry Walker; daughters, Alexis Biddings and Kem (Brandon) Collins; eight grandchildren; mother, Christine Biddings; three sisters, Evelyn Goins, Dardanella Biddings and Sandra Rias; brother, William Lipscomb and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Carl Mays Biddings Sr.
CLOSED CASKET FUNERAL SERVICES will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott Avenue, East Chicago. Bishop Tavis Grant, officiating. Interment, Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.
