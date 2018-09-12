HAMMOND, IN - Carmen Delia Rivera, 58, passed away Friday, September 7, 2018 at UIC Medical Center. Beloved mother of five children: Crystal (Ricardo) Bolanos- Bautista, Daniel (Idalia), April, David and Cynthia Bautista; 12 grandchildren; three sisters: Naida, Emelina Rivera, Maria (Gustavo) Gandia-Rivera; three brothers: Wilfredo (Regina), Hector, Manuel Angel (Wynonia) Rivera; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by her infant son, Angel Bautista and her parents Nestor and Dislada (nee Candeleria) Rivera.
Friends may visit with the family Friday, September 14, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Gloria Entoe officiating, at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN. Private cremation services were held prior to the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
Carmen was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Area. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.oleskapastrickfh.com