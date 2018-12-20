BUFFALO GROVE, IL/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Catherine M. Karnafel, age 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 15, 2018.
Catherine is survived by her loving daughter, Carol Karnafel; brother, Emil (Barbara) Knezevich; sister, Mary (late Joseph) Skorupa; several nieces and nephews; and brother and sister in laws. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael; sisters, Ruby Knezevich and Helen (late Rudolph) Vido; parents, Theresa and Paul Knezevich; and dear friend, Mary Werblo.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN with Rev. Richard Orlinski officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Catherine will be laid to rest at St. John-Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
Catherine was a long time member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Hammond and the Altar Rosary Society. She retired after 30 years of service from Guarantee Reserve Life Insurance Comp. She was a loving and kind mother that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com