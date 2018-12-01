SCHERERVILLE, IN - Charles M. Hubacek, age 73, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Franciscan St. Margaret, Dyer, IN.
Charles is survived by his wife, Carol of 44 years; daughters: Elizabeth (Darrin) Monroe of Lake Jackson, TX, Emily (Dr. Jared) Snyder of Fishers, IN; seven grandchildren: Morrigan, Kaden, Malcolm and Eugene Monroe, Ryan, Jack and Grant Snyder; sister Diane (John) Moncada of Crystal Lake, IL.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Hubacek and Gloria Hubacek Duckworth.
Charles was a retired Chemist from Unilever in Hammond with over 20 years of service. He was a supportive husband and a proud father and grandfather. He enjoyed playing golf and bridge as well as cooking, and baking bread, which he considered an extension of his chemical background.
A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 3, 2018 DIRECTLY at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 South Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN at 4:00 PM with Pastor Stephen Henderson officiating.
Immediately following the Memorial Service, the family will have a time of food and fellowship at the Geisen Reception Centre at 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue. To view directions and sign Charles's online guestbook visit:
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219)663-2500