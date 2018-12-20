SCHERERVILLE, IN - Chester ''Barney' S. Bernacki age 90, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 with his loving wife of 63 years Victoria, by his side.
Barney was born February 14, 1928 in East Chicago, IN and retired from Graver Tank and Bale Master. He proudly served our country in the US Army.
He is survived by his sister in law, Joan Bernacki. He is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sisters, Clara, Dorothy, Florence, Maryann and brother, Adolf 'Al' Bernacki.
In keeping with Barney's wishes, he will be laid to rest privately at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Chestnut would like all of you to carry on his legacy of making people smile.... Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.