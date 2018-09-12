SOLON, OH - Christy L. Pierce, 59, of Solon, beloved wife and mother, passed away on September 10, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. Christy was born in Gary, IN on July 20, 1959. She married John, her high school sweetheart, in November of 1983, and she and her family settled in Solon in November of 1999. Christy treasured her 18 years as a kindergarten teacher's aide at Parkside Elementary, where her vivid spirit and eternal optimism shone its brightest. Christy is survived by her loving husband John; children, Chadd of Columbus, OH, and Jay (Katie) of Denver, CO; brother and sister-in-law, Joey Benjamin (Vicki) of Rockford, IL; parents, Jean and Joe Benjamin of Valparaiso, IN; granddaughter Charlotte; and countless other close friends and family members. Christy will be remembered for her devotion to, and love for, her family and friends, her deep passion for life, and her beautiful, everlasting smile. BELIEVE!
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Brain Tumor Associationor similar charity would be appreciated. Friends received Friday, September 14, 2018 at TABONE KOMOROWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 33650 SOLON RD. (JUST W. OF SOM CENTER) from 3:00-6:00 P.M., followed by service at 6:00 P.M.