MUNSTER, IN - Colby James Beck, 49, of Munster, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 16, 2018. He was born February 12, 1969. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Rebecca Anderson Beck and their two children, Audrey and Cooper; his mother, Nancy Beck Mitchell of Attica, IN; his sister and brother-in-law of Chicago, IL, Erin and Bob Garcia; his brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Alexis Choss Beck of Schererville, IN; his brother-in-law, Christopher Anderson of Cedar Lake, IN; his nephews and nieces, Thomas and Anna Garcia, Everlie Beck, Lukas, BreAnn, Dawson and Ethan Anderson; his mother-in-law: Linda Anderson; his step-brothers and sisters, Gary (Jane) Mitchell of Crawfordsville, IN, Scott (Missy) Mitchell of Newtown, IN and Kristin (Chris) Beddick of Latrobe, PA, Kelly (Charles) Burmeister of Peoria, IL. aunts and uncles including, his uncle Roy (Elizabeth) of Olympia Fields, IL; great aunt, Patricia Smith of Lafayette, IN, aunt Julie Johnson of Attica, IN; many cousins including, Jenny (Jeff) Sheedy and Jamie Barker of Portage, IN, Amanda (Andy) Schweiss of Newburgh, IN, Lauren Strasburg of Crawfordsville, IN and Nicholas (Taylor) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN. He is preceded in death by his infant son Jacob Aaron, his father, Corliss A. Beck; step-mother, Susan Anderson; and father-in-law: Geoffrey Anderson.
Colby was born on February 12, 1969 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Corliss A. Beck and Nancy Brown Beck. He graduated Hammond High School in 1987 and attended Purdue University at both the Calumet and West Lafayette Campuses. He has worked as a Millwright for the last 15 years, most recently for Ford Motor Company's Chicago-Hegewisch Plant.
Colby was an Artist and had many passions. He would do research to become an expert in all he wanted to do. He was a self-taught musician, playing guitar and singing in venues on his own and with several bands including Flatbush Foot Brigade and Truckdriver. He attended hundreds of concerts throughout his life and was an avid Dead Head. Colby loved cars and motorcycles and spent countless hours restoring his '67 Chevy Impala. He rehabbed with great detail both of the homes he lived in with his family.
Colby loved camping and was an annual attendee of N.A.'s Memorial Day Camp Weekend at Camp Mack in Northern Indiana. Over the last year, he became passionate about his physical health, running and biking.
Colby was an Eagle Scout and a Boy Scout Den Leader of Pack #236 in Munster. He enjoyed his years as a member of the UAW Local #551 and of the Griffith Masonic Lodge #735.
Colby will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 20, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 PM at the BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN 46321.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to Respite House, 1408 Chicago Street, Valparaiso, IN, or a charity of your choice. Please visit us www.burnskish.com.