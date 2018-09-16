MERRILLVILLE, IN - Cynthia Ann DeVaney (nee Burner), age 71 of Merrillville, formerly of Gary, passed away September 12, 2018. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Class of 65 and received her bachelors and masters in elementary education from Ball State University. She taught 3rd and 4th grades at Merkley Elementary in Highland for 30+ years. While teaching, Cindy also sold real estate for McCollyRealty. Upon retirement, Cindy worked full time at McColly Realty and supervised student teachers for various universities. Cindy was an avid Bears fan. She enjoyed her free time with her family, her 'Knitting Club', her Happy Hour group, and her many high school friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, Jr.
Cindy is survived by her beloved aunt, Rosalee Washburn; three brothers-in-law, Larry DeVaney, Randy DeVaney, and Terry DeVaney; loving cousins, including her cousin Connie King, who was like a sister; and many loving friends. A special thank you to her life-long friend of 47 years, Norma Rhodes.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 17, 2018, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com