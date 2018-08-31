VALPARAISO, IN - Cynthia J. Barnes 61, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at home. She was born May 21, 1957 in Louisville, KY to Hazael and LaVerne (Schindler) Albert. On May 18, 1979 in Jeffersontown, KY she married Donald Barnes who survives. Also surviving are her children Eric (Suzanne) Barnes, Wesley (Marissa) Barnes, Emily Barnes and Kevin (Kelly Bledsoe) Barnes, all of Valparaiso; four grandchildren: Caleb, Marissa, Leah, and Ava; her brothers and sisters: Sheryl (Jim) LaMaster of Sellersburg, IN, Karen (Don) Mason of Louisville, KY, Susan (Allen) Kaelin of Jeffersontown, KY, Donna (Kim) Weber of Jeffersontown, KY, Barry (Sondra) Albert of Jeffersontown, KY, Terry Albert of Jeffersontown, KY, and Denis (Donna) Albert of Waddy, KY. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law Connie Albert; nephew, Chris Albert and niece Kasey Weber; and brother-in-law, Jim Barnes. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Valparaiso and worked as a dental hygienist for Pediatric Dentistry of Northwest Indiana.
A funeral mass will be celebrated for Cindy at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd. in Valparaiso. Rev. Douglas Mayer will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00-7:00 PM on Monday at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso and Tuesday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Cindy can be made to Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.