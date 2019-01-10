Cynthia L. Jorgenson

VALPARAISO, IN - Cynthia L. Jorgensen, age 70, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2019 at the VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, IN. Despite the wonderful care at Rush University Medical Center, the prayers of many and her faith and courage, Cindy lost a nine month fight against a cancerous brain tumor.
Cindy was a wonderful public school teacher. By some measurements and when comparing to others, some might say Cindy's students seemed to have less. In fact, because of Cindy, they had more.
She is survived by her husband Jim; her dear mother, Roslyn; her beautiful granddaughter, Savanah; eight loving sisters and brothers, Ardith, Roberta, Brenda, David, Theresa, Wanda, Ronnie and Belinda; many caring nieces and nephews; and by all who knew her.
Cindy was preceded in death by her beloved son Mark, whom she missed so much, and by her father LeRoy.
After cremation a private family service will be held. If so inclined, memorial gifts may be made to the Mercy Fund of the Catholic Foundation NorthwestIndiana:
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., VALPARAISO, IN (219)462-3125.