VALPARAISO, IN - On January 25, 2019, the sound in heaven changed from the strumming of harps to the clanking of horse shoes as Dan was called to meet his maker and play yet another round of shoes!
Dan was born July 20, 1935, in Calumet City, IL, to Frank and Louise (Bree) Miley.
He was the owner of Dan's Janitor Service which serviced our community for many years. Dan enjoyed horse shoes, bowling, fishing, and in his later years hanging out with his many brothers.
On November 17, 1952, he married the love of his life, Margaret Bylon, who preceded him in death. They shared 60 years of adventures together.
Also preceding in death were his parents.
Surviving are nine children, Dan, Jr., David, Kathy, Dennis, Phil, Christine, Mark, Ted, and Russell; 29 grandchildren; and enough great grandchildren to field a football team.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 1, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 E Morthland Dr., Valparaiso with Pastor Craig Forwalter officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the chapel with entombment to follow at the cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Diabetic Foundation, www.donationpay.org/diabetes/ or Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso, www.oppent.org/donate.