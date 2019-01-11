La GRANGE, TX - Dana Patricia (Smock) Cooper, 76, of La Grange, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Dana was born in Gary, IN on December 6, 1942, the daughter of Robert and Imogene (Willis) Smock. She married Richard Allen Cooper on December 9, 1959 in Portage, IN. She worked in the fashion industry for over thirty years. Dana loved music, art of all types and traveling. She often would say, 'The best things in life are the people you love, the places you've seen and the memories you've made along the way'.
Dana was a member of the First Baptist Church of La Grange, TX.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; two daughters: Tina Cooper of Zephyr Hill, FL; Margaret Outler and husband, Brad, of Olathe, KS; two sons: Robert Cooper and wife, Lori, of Bastrop, TX; Richard Cooper and wife, Mia, of Lexington, NC; brother, George Smock and wife, Bernie, of Crown Point, IN; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Robert Smock and Scott Huddleson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley, 1048 N. Jefferson St., La Grange, TX 78945.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to KOENIG-BELVILL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, TX. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at: